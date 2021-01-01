Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Core Prime: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Core Prime

Samsung Galaxy Core Prime
Display
40
Performance
12
Battery
44
Camera
30
NanoReview score
32
Category Budget
Announced November 2014
Release date November 2014
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Core Prime
40

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 4.5 inches
Resolution 480 x 800 pixels
Aspect ratio 15:9
PPI 207 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 64.39%
Max. Brightness
459 nits
30

Design and build

Height 131.3 mm (5.17 inches)
Width 68.4 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 130 gramm (4.59 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
64.39%
12

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1200 MHz
GPU clock 450 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21040
18

Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4
ROM TouchWiz
44

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
30

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Core Prime
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 2 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
53

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2014
Release date November 2014
Launch price ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.389 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.442 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Core Prime may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (25 votes)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish