Samsung Galaxy Core Prime Display 40 Performance 12 Battery 44 Camera 30 NanoReview score 32 Category Budget Announced November 2014 Release date November 2014 Launch price ~ 112 USD

40 Display Type TFT LCD Size 4.5 inches Resolution 480 x 800 pixels Aspect ratio 15:9 PPI 207 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 64.39% Max. Brightness 459 nits

30 Design and build Height 131.3 mm (5.17 inches) Width 68.4 mm (2.69 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 130 gramm (4.59 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 64.39%

12 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 450 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 7 21040

18 Software Operating system Android 4.4.4 ROM TouchWiz

44 Battery Specifications Capacity 2000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

30 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Core Prime Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 2 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

53 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Budget Announced November 2014 Release date November 2014 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.389 W/kg SAR (body) 0.442 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Core Prime may differ by country or region