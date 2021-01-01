Samsung Galaxy Core Prime
Display
40
Performance
12
Battery
44
Camera
30
NanoReview score
32
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2014
|Release date
|November 2014
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
40
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|4.5 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 800 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|15:9
|PPI
|207 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|64.39%
Max. Brightness
459 nits
30
Design and build
|Height
|131.3 mm (5.17 inches)
|Width
|68.4 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|130 gramm (4.59 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
64.39%
12
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21040
18
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4
|ROM
|TouchWiz
44
Battery
|Capacity
|2000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
30
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
53
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900
64
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.389 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.442 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Core Prime may differ by country or region