Samsung Galaxy E5

Category Budget
Announced January 2015
Release date January 2015
Launch price ~ 250 USD

49 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 69.36%

34 Design and build Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches) Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 120 gramm (4.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 69.36%

32 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy E5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 400 MHz Memory RAM size 1.5 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 483 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11891 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 22833

18 Software Operating system Android 4.4.4 ROM TouchWiz

49 Battery Specifications Capacity 2400 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

37 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy E5 Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 31 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

53 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.289 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy E5 may differ by country or region