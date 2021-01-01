Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy E5: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy E5

Display
49
Performance
32
Battery
49
Camera
37
NanoReview score
40
Category Budget
Announced January 2015
Release date January 2015
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy E5
49

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 69.36%
34

Design and build

Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 120 gramm (4.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
69.36%
32

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy E5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1200 MHz
GPU clock 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
483
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11891
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
22833
18

Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4
ROM TouchWiz
49

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
37

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy E5
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
53

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.289 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy E5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (44 votes)

Write a comment

