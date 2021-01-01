Samsung Galaxy F12 Display 53 Performance 26 Battery 90 Camera 54 NanoReview score 56 Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021

53 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% Max. Brightness 394 nits

44 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

26 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 268 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1007 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 129528

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F12 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

