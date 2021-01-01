Samsung Galaxy F22 Display 70 Performance 36 Battery 85 Camera 62 NanoReview score 63 Category Budget Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 158 USD

70 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 274 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

47 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

36 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 357 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1324

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F22 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 158 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F22 may differ by country or region