Samsung Galaxy F23
Display
85
Performance
40
Battery
83
Camera
61
NanoReview score
67
Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy F23
85

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%
53

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
40

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
329767
CPU 93494
GPU 78674
Memory 71217
UX 88437
Total score 329767
Sources: 3DMark [3]
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
OS size 24.2 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F23
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F23 may differ by country or region

