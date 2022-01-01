Samsung Galaxy F23 Display 85 Performance 40 Battery 83 Camera 61 NanoReview score 67 Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy F23

85 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

53 Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

40 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F23 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 636 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1804 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 329767 CPU 93494 GPU 78674 Memory 71217 UX 88437 Total score 329767 Sources: 3DMark [3]

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 OS size 24.2 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F23 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No 2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F23 may differ by country or region