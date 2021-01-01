Samsung Galaxy F52 5G
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
Max. Brightness
496 nits
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1981
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F52 5G may differ by country or region