Samsung Galaxy F52 5G

Display
76
Performance
63
Battery
79
Camera
61
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G
76

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Max. Brightness
496 nits
57

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
63

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1981
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327384
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F52 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F52 5G may differ by country or region

