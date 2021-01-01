Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Display 76 Performance 63 Battery 79 Camera 61 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021

76 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Max. Brightness 496 nits

57 Design and build Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

63 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F52 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 650 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1981 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 327384

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F52 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F52 5G may differ by country or region