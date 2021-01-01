Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy F62: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62
Display
66
Performance
73
Battery
92
Camera
59
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy F62
66

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
420 nits
48

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
73

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F62 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825
Max. clock 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
451353
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F62
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F62 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

