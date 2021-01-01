Samsung Galaxy F62 Display 66 Performance 73 Battery 92 Camera 59 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 275 USD

66 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 420 nits

48 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

73 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy F62 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 774 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1994 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 451353

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy F62 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 275 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy F62 may differ by country or region