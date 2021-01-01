Samsung Galaxy Fold Display 68 Performance 86 Battery 83 Camera 77 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 2000 USD

68 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 7.3 inches Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels Aspect ratio 12.6:9 PPI 362 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 554 nits

56 Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 62.9 mm (2.48 inches) Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.79%

86 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Fold in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4498 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10133 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 747 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2698 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 372855 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 454164 AnTuTu Results - 71st place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.1

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4380 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:34 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:03 hr Talk (3G) 37:30 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 84th place

77 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Fold Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

91 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 90.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 2000 USD SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Fold may differ by country or region