Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Display
68
Performance
86
Battery
83
Camera
77
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 2000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Fold
68

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 7.3 inches
Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels
Aspect ratio 12.6:9
PPI 362 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
554 nits
56

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.79%
86

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4498
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10133
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2698
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
372855
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
454164
AnTuTu Results - 71st place
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4380 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
37:30 hr
77

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Fold
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 2000 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Fold may differ by country or region

