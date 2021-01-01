Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Display
41
Performance
12
Battery
51
Camera
35
NanoReview score
33
Category Budget
Announced September 2014
Release date October 2014
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
41

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.23%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Contrast 513:1
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
31

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
66.23%
12

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1200 MHz
GPU clock 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
405
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1062
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
21344
18

Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1)
ROM TouchWiz
OS size 3.8 GB
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
35

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Grand Prime
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900
5G support No
59

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
68 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2014
Release date October 2014
Launch price ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.412 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Grand Prime may differ by country or region

