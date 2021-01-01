Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Display 41 Performance 12 Battery 51 Camera 35 NanoReview score 33 Category Budget Announced September 2014 Release date October 2014 Launch price ~ 112 USD

41 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 540 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 220 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 66.23% Display tests PWM Not detected Contrast 513:1 Max. Brightness 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

31 Design and build Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 66.23%

12 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 400 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 405 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1062 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 21344

18 Software Operating system Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1) ROM TouchWiz OS size 3.8 GB

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

35 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Grand Prime Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900 5G support No

59 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 68 dB

Other Category Budget Announced September 2014 Release date October 2014 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.412 W/kg SAR (body) 0.382 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass Box * -

