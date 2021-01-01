Samsung Galaxy J1 Display 39 Performance 8 Battery 42 Camera 28 NanoReview score 30 Category Budget Announced January 2015 Release date February 2015 Launch price ~ 137 USD

39 Display Type TFT LCD Size 4.3 inches Resolution 480 x 800 pixels Aspect ratio 15:9 PPI 217 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 60.01% Display tests PWM Not detected Contrast 587:1 Max. Brightness 360 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

27 Design and build Height 129 mm (5.08 inches) Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 122 gramm (4.3 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 60.01%

8 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Spreadtrum SC7727S Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 460 MHz Memory RAM size 0.51 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 274 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 693 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 12998

18 Software Operating system Android 4.4.4 ROM TouchWiz OS size 2.9 GB

42 Battery Specifications Capacity 1850 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

28 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J1 Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization No 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 31 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 2 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 480p при 30 FPS

53 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced January 2015 Release date February 2015 Launch price ~ 137 USD SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg SAR (body) 0.496 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer Box * -

