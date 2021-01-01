Samsung Galaxy J1
Display
39
Performance
8
Battery
42
Camera
28
NanoReview score
30
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2015
|Release date
|February 2015
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J1
39
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|4.3 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 800 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|15:9
|PPI
|217 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|60.01%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Contrast
|587:1
Max. Brightness
360 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
27
Design and build
|Height
|129 mm (5.08 inches)
|Width
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|122 gramm (4.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
60.01%
8
Performance
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum SC7727S
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|GPU clock
|460 MHz
|RAM size
|0.51 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Channels
|1
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
693
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
12998
18
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|2.9 GB
42
Battery
|Capacity
|1850 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
28
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|No
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|480p при 30 FPS
53
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2015
|Release date
|February 2015
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.496 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J1 may differ by country or region