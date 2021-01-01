Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J1: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J1

Samsung Galaxy J1
Display
39
Performance
8
Battery
42
Camera
28
NanoReview score
30
Category Budget
Announced January 2015
Release date February 2015
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J1
39

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 4.3 inches
Resolution 480 x 800 pixels
Aspect ratio 15:9
PPI 217 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 60.01%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Contrast 587:1
Max. Brightness
360 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
27

Design and build

Height 129 mm (5.08 inches)
Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 122 gramm (4.3 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
60.01%
8

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC7727S
Max. clock 1200 MHz
GPU clock 460 MHz
Memory
RAM size 0.51 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
693
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
12998
18

Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4
ROM TouchWiz
OS size 2.9 GB
42

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1850 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
28

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J1
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization No
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 2 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 480p при 30 FPS
53

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2015
Release date February 2015
Launch price ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.496 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2 of 5 points (2 votes)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish