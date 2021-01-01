Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016)

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016)
Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 4.5 inches
Resolution 480 x 800 pixels
Aspect ratio 15:9
PPI 207 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 62.93%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
300 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 69.3 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
62.93%
Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC7727SE
Max. clock 1300 MHz
GPU clock 533 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
370
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
974
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
22933
Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1
ROM TouchWiz
OS size 3.7 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2050 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 5:00 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J1 (2016)
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 2 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

