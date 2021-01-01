Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) Display 42 Performance 12 Battery 44 Camera 34 NanoReview score 33 Category Budget Announced January 2016 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 75 USD

42 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 4.5 inches Resolution 480 x 800 pixels Aspect ratio 15:9 PPI 207 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 62.93% Display tests PWM 238 Hz Response time 20 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 300 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

29 Design and build Height 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) Width 69.3 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 62.93%

12 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Spreadtrum SC7727SE Max. clock 1300 MHz GPU clock 533 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 370 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 974 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 22933

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1.1 ROM TouchWiz OS size 3.7 GB

44 Battery Specifications Capacity 2050 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 5:00 hr

34 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J1 (2016) Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 2 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2016 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 75 USD SAR (head) 0.705 W/kg SAR (body) 0.591 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J1 (2016) may differ by country or region