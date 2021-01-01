Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016)
Display
42
Performance
12
Battery
44
Camera
34
NanoReview score
33
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2016
|Release date
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016)
42
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|4.5 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 800 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|15:9
|PPI
|207 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|62.93%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Response time
|20 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
300 nits
29
Design and build
|Height
|132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
|Width
|69.3 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
62.93%
12
Performance
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum SC7727SE
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|GPU clock
|533 MHz
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
370
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
974
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
22933
18
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|3.7 GB
44
Battery
|Capacity
|2050 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|5:00 hr
34
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300
|5G support
|No
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2016
|Release date
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.705 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.591 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J1 (2016) may differ by country or region