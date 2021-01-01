Samsung Galaxy j1 Mini Display 39 Performance 11 Battery 38 Camera 33 NanoReview score 31 Category Budget Announced March 2016 Release date March 2016 Launch price ~ 62 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy j1 Mini

39 Display Type TFT LCD Size 4 inches Resolution 480 x 800 pixels Aspect ratio 15:9 PPI 233 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 59.54%

26 Design and build Height 121.6 mm (4.79 inches) Width 63.1 mm (2.48 inches) Thickness 10.8 mm (0.43 inches) Weight 120 gramm (4.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors - Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 59.54%

11 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy j1 Mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Spreadtrum SC8830 Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 500 MHz Memory RAM size 0.76 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 347 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 895 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 17633

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1 ROM TouchWiz

38 Battery Specifications Capacity 1500 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:40 hr

33 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy j1 Mini Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 0.3 megapixels Image resolution 640 x 480 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 480p при 30 FPS

53 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2016 Release date March 2016 Launch price ~ 62 USD SAR (head) 0.806 W/kg SAR (body) 0.625 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy j1 Mini may differ by country or region