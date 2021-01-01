Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime

Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime
Display
39
Performance
12
Battery
38
Camera
33
NanoReview score
31
Category Budget
Announced October 2016
Release date November 2016
Launch price ~ 69 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime
39

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 4 inches
Resolution 480 x 800 pixels
Aspect ratio 15:9
PPI 233 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 59.54%
26

Design and build

Height 126.6 mm (4.98 inches)
Width 63.1 mm (2.48 inches)
Thickness 10.8 mm (0.43 inches)
Weight 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
59.54%
12

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC9830
Max. clock 1500 MHz
GPU clock 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
301
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
970
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
11393
18

Software

Operating system Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz UX
38

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:40 hr
33

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J1 Mini Prime
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 0.3 megapixels
Image resolution 640 x 480
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 480p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2016
Release date November 2016
Launch price ~ 69 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.65 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J1 Mini Prime may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (33 votes)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish