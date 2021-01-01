Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime Display 39 Performance 12 Battery 38 Camera 33 NanoReview score 31 Category Budget Announced October 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 69 USD

39 Display Type TFT LCD Size 4 inches Resolution 480 x 800 pixels Aspect ratio 15:9 PPI 233 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 59.54%

26 Design and build Height 126.6 mm (4.98 inches) Width 63.1 mm (2.48 inches) Thickness 10.8 mm (0.43 inches) Weight 123 gramm (4.34 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors - Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 59.54%

12 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Spreadtrum SC9830 Max. clock 1500 MHz GPU clock 500 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 301 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 970 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 11393

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1 ROM TouchWiz UX

38 Battery Specifications Capacity 1500 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:40 hr

33 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J1 Mini Prime Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 0.3 megapixels Image resolution 640 x 480 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 480p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 69 USD SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg SAR (body) 1.65 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass Box * -

