Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)
Category Budget
Announced October 2017
Release date October 2017
Launch price ~ 100 USD

48 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 4.7 inches Resolution 540 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 234 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 64.87%

33 Design and build Height 136.5 mm (5.37 inches) Width 69 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 130 gramm (4.59 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 64.87%

13 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475 Max. clock 1300 MHz GPU clock 533 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 344 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1166 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 19695

34 Software Operating system Android 7.0 ROM TouchWiz

44 Battery Specifications Capacity 2000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:40 hr

36 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 (2017) Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 2 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2017 Release date October 2017 Launch price ~ 100 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

