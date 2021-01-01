Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017): specifications and benchmarks

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)
48

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 4.7 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 234 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 64.87%
33

Design and build

Height 136.5 mm (5.37 inches)
Width 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 130 gramm (4.59 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
64.87%
13

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475
Max. clock 1300 MHz
GPU clock 533 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
344
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1166
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
19695
34

Software

Operating system Android 7.0
ROM TouchWiz
44

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:40 hr
36

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 2 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

