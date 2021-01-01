Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Display 48 Performance 15 Battery 47 Camera 38 NanoReview score 38 Category Budget Announced January 2018 Release date January 2018 Launch price ~ 100 USD

48 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5 inches Resolution 540 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 220 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 66.5%

35 Design and build Height 143.8 mm (5.66 inches) Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 66.5%

15 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 308 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1.5, 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 483 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1480 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 33424

42 Software Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM Experience UI OS size 6.3 GB

47 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:55 hr

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 (2018) Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800 3G network B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300)

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced January 2018 Release date January 2018 Launch price ~ 100 USD SAR (head) 0.513 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

