Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
Display
48
Performance
15
Battery
47
Camera
38
NanoReview score
38
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2018
|Release date
|January 2018
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
48
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.5%
35
Design and build
|Height
|143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
66.5%
15
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5, 2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
483
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
33424
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|OS size
|6.3 GB
47
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
38
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
|3G network
|B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300)
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2018
|Release date
|January 2018
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.513 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J2 (2018) may differ by country or region