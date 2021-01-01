Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
Display
48
Performance
15
Battery
47
Camera
38
NanoReview score
38
Category Budget
Announced January 2018
Release date January 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
48

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.5%
35

Design and build

Height 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
66.5%
15

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5, 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
483
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
33424
42

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Experience UI
OS size 6.3 GB
47

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:55 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 (2018)
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
3G network B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300)
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2018
Release date January 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.513 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J2 (2018) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (42 votes)

