Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Display
46
Performance
17
Battery
51
Camera
36
NanoReview score
39
Category Budget
Announced August 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 87 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
46

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.87%
Max. Brightness
334 nits
37

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
66.87%
17

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
686
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
37401
43

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Android Go
OS size 3.1 GB
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
36

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 Core
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization No
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
3G network B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800)
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 1.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J2 Core may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (209 votes)

Competitors

