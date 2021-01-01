Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Display 46 Performance 17 Battery 51 Camera 36 NanoReview score 39 Category Budget Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 87 USD

46 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 540 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 220 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 66.87% Max. Brightness 334 nits

37 Design and build Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors - Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 66.87%

17 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 686 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 37401

43 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Android Go OS size 3.1 GB

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

36 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 Core Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization No 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800 3G network B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800)

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 87 USD SAR (head) 1.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J2 Core may differ by country or region