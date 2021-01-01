Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Display 52 Performance 18 Battery 51 Camera 40 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 75 USD

52 Display Type PLS TFT Size 5 inches Resolution 540 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 220 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 66.87% Max. Brightness 334 nits

42 Design and build Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 66.87%

18 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 691 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 39749

43 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Android Go

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization No 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 2300 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 75 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

