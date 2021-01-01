Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
Display
40
Performance
16
Battery
47
Camera
36
NanoReview score
36
Category Budget
Announced October 2016
Release date November 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
40

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66%
31

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
66%
16

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 733 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
503
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39606
42

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UX
47

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:45 hr
36

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 Prime
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J2 Prime may differ by country or region

