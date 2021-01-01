Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime Display 40 Performance 16 Battery 47 Camera 36 NanoReview score 36 Category Budget Announced October 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime

40 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 540 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 220 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 66%

31 Design and build Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors - Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 66%

16 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6737 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1.5 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 733 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 503 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1547 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 39606

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM TouchWiz UX

47 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:45 hr

36 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J2 Prime Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2576 x 1932 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J2 Prime may differ by country or region