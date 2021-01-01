Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) Display 50 Performance 13 Battery 50 Camera 36 NanoReview score 37 Category Budget Announced January 2016 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)

50 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 68.2% Display tests PWM 238 Hz Response time 20 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

33 Design and build Height 142.3 mm (5.6 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 68.2%

13 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Spreadtrum SC9830A Max. clock 1500 MHz GPU clock 500 MHz Memory RAM size 1.5 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 495 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1239 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 24493

35 Software Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.1) ROM TouchWiz OS size 3.7 GB

50 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 7:42 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:17 hr Talk (3G) 22:51 hr

36 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J3 (2016) Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300 5G support No

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.4 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2016 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 150 USD SAR (head) 0.477 W/kg SAR (body) 0.425 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2016) may differ by country or region