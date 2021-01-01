Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)
Display
50
Performance
13
Battery
50
Camera
36
NanoReview score
37
Category Budget
Announced January 2016
Release date January 2016
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)
50

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 68.2%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
33

Design and build

Height 142.3 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
68.2%
13

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC9830A
Max. clock 1500 MHz
GPU clock 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1239
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
24493
35

Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.1)
ROM TouchWiz
OS size 3.7 GB
50

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
22:51 hr
36

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J3 (2016)
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
5G support No
69

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.477 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2016) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (320 votes)

Competitors

