Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
Display
50
Performance
17
Battery
49
Camera
39
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
50
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|68.68%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.5 ms
|Contrast
|1434:1
Max. Brightness
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
42
Design and build
|Height
|143.2 mm (5.64 inches)
|Width
|70.3 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
68.68%
17
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
536
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
37219
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
49
Battery
|Capacity
|2400 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
39
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.658 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.32 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2017) may differ by country or region