Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
Category Budget
Announced May 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD

50 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 68.68% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 32.5 ms Contrast 1434:1 Max. Brightness 487 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

42 Design and build Height 143.2 mm (5.64 inches) Width 70.3 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 68.68%

17 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 536 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1644 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 37219

51 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)

49 Battery Specifications Capacity 2400 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:45 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J3 (2017) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced May 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.658 W/kg SAR (body) 1.32 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

