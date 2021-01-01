Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
Display
51
Performance
18
Battery
51
Camera
41
NanoReview score
41
Category Budget
Announced June 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
51

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.12%
38

Design and build

Height 142.7 mm (5.62 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 151.9 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.12%
18

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1778
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
49411
42

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
ROM Experience UI
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:45 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J3 (2018)
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2018) may differ by country or region

