Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) Display 51 Performance 18 Battery 51 Camera 41 NanoReview score 41 Category Budget Announced June 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)

51 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 69.12%

38 Design and build Height 142.7 mm (5.62 inches) Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 151.9 gramm (5.36 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 69.12%

18 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 645 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1778 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 49411

42 Software Operating system Android 8.0 ROM Experience UI

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:45 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J3 (2018) Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2018) may differ by country or region