Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.12%
Design and build
|Height
|142.7 mm (5.62 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|151.9 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.12%
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1778
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
49411
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Experience UI
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2018
|Release date
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2018) may differ by country or region