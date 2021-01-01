Samsung Galaxy J4 Display 54 Performance 17 Battery 55 Camera 42 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD

54 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 71.2%

38 Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 71.2%

17 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 612 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1699 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 42105 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 56673

51 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI

55 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:50 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J4 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 276 x 1932 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.356 W/kg SAR (body) 1.492 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

