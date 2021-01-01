Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J4: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J4

Samsung Galaxy J4
Display
54
Performance
17
Battery
55
Camera
42
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J4
54

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.2%
38

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
71.2%
17

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
42105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
56673
51

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI
55

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:50 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J4
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 276 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (254 votes)

