Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Display 53 Performance 18 Battery 54 Camera 39 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced November 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 106 USD

53 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75%

42 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 75%

18 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J4 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 308 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 675 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1886 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 59288

43 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Android Oreo Go Edition OS size 3.9 GB

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J4 Core Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 106 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J4 Core may differ by country or region