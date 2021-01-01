Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus Display 54 Performance 20 Battery 54 Camera 41 NanoReview score 43 Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 73.6% Display tests RGB color space 92.2% PWM Not detected Response time 38.4 ms Contrast 979:1 Max. Brightness 543 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

41 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 73.6%

20 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 308 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 645 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1806 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 67993

51 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI 1.0 OS size 7.8 GB

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:10 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J4 Plus Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

79 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J4 Plus may differ by country or region