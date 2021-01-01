Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Display
54
Performance
20
Battery
54
Camera
41
NanoReview score
43
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.2%
PWM Not detected
Response time 38.4 ms
Contrast 979:1
Max. Brightness
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
41

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.6%
20

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
67993
51

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 1.0
OS size 7.8 GB
54

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:10 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J4 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
79

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J4 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (218 votes)

