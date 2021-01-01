Samsung Galaxy J5 Display 48 Performance 13 Battery 51 Camera 39 NanoReview score 36 Category Budget Announced June 2015 Release date June 2015 Launch price ~ 187 USD

48 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 67.77% Display tests PWM Not detected Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 349 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

33 Design and build Height 142.1 mm (5.59 inches) Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 67.77%

13 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 400 MHz Memory RAM size 1.5 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 488 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1253 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 20030

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1 ROM TouchWiz OS size 3.8 GB

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:50 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2015 Release date June 2015 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.612 W/kg SAR (body) 0.482 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

