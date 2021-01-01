Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J5: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J5

Samsung Galaxy J5
Display
48
Performance
13
Battery
51
Camera
39
NanoReview score
36
Category Budget
Announced June 2015
Release date June 2015
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5
48

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 67.77%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
349 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
33

Design and build

Height 142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
67.77%
13

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1200 MHz
GPU clock 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
488
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1253
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
20030
18

Software

Operating system Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz
OS size 3.8 GB
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:50 hr
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2015
Release date June 2015
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.612 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.482 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (93 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy J5
2. Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos and Samsung Galaxy J5
3. Samsung Galaxy A5 and Samsung Galaxy J5
4. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy J5
5. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Samsung Galaxy J5
6. Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy J5
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy J5
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy J5
9. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy J5

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish