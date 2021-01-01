Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)
50

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.94%
Display tests
PWM 243 Hz
Response time 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
38

Design and build

Height 145.8 mm (5.74 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
70.94%
14

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1200 MHz
GPU clock 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
488
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1457
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
27356
26

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1
ROM TouchWiz
OS size 3.7 GB
52

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
5:23 hr
Talk (3G)
22:23 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5 (2016)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2016
Release date April 2016
Launch price ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.594 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2016) may differ by country or region

