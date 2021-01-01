Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)
Display
50
Performance
14
Battery
52
Camera
40
NanoReview score
38
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2016
|Release date
|April 2016
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)
50
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.94%
|PWM
|243 Hz
|Response time
|15 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
38
Design and build
|Height
|145.8 mm (5.74 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
70.94%
14
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
488
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1457
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
27356
26
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|3.7 GB
52
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
5:23 hr
Talk (3G)
22:23 hr
40
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2016
|Release date
|April 2016
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.594 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2016) may differ by country or region