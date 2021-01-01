Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) Display 50 Performance 14 Battery 52 Camera 40 NanoReview score 38 Category Budget Announced March 2016 Release date April 2016 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)

50 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 70.94% Display tests PWM 243 Hz Response time 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 444 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

38 Design and build Height 145.8 mm (5.74 inches) Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 70.94%

14 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 400 MHz Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 488 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1457 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 27356

26 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 ROM TouchWiz OS size 3.7 GB

52 Battery Specifications Capacity 3100 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 5:23 hr Talk (3G) 22:23 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5 (2016) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2576 x 1932 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2016 Release date April 2016 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg SAR (body) 0.594 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2016) may differ by country or region