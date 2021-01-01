Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
Display
50
Performance
20
Battery
63
Camera
44
NanoReview score
44
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
50
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.74%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|5.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
321 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.74%
20
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3279
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46189
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81492
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|5.9 GB
63
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
21:37 hr
44
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
57
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
69
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.349 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2017) may differ by country or region