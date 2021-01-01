Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Display 50 Performance 20 Battery 63 Camera 44 NanoReview score 44 Category Budget Announced June 2017 Release date June 2017 Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

50 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 71.74% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 240 Hz Response time 5.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 321 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.74%

20 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 707 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3279 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 46189 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 81492

51 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM TouchWiz UI OS size 5.9 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:48 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:35 hr Talk (3G) 21:37 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5 (2017) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 28 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

57 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Budget Announced June 2017 Release date June 2017 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.349 W/kg SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2017) may differ by country or region