Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
Display
50
Performance
20
Battery
63
Camera
44
NanoReview score
44
Category Budget
Announced June 2017
Release date June 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
50

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.74%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 5.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
321 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.74%
20

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3279
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46189
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81492
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI
OS size 5.9 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
21:37 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
57

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
69

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.349 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2017) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (288 votes)

