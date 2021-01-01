Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Display
45
Performance
18
Battery
49
Camera
41
NanoReview score
38
Category Budget
Announced September 2016
Release date September 2016
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
45

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.67%
38

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
69.67%
18

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
599
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1777
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39750
42

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI
49

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:40 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5 Prime
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
73
Video quality
68
Generic camera score
71
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 Prime may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (127 votes)

