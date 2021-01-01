Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Display 45 Performance 18 Battery 49 Camera 41 NanoReview score 38 Category Budget Announced September 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 150 USD

45 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 69.67%

38 Design and build Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 69.67%

18 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 599 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1777 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 39750

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM TouchWiz UI

49 Battery Specifications Capacity 2400 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:40 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J5 Prime Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 73 Video quality 68 Generic camera score 71

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J5 Prime may differ by country or region