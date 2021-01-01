Samsung Galaxy J6 Display 56 Performance 23 Battery 55 Camera 42 NanoReview score 45 Category Budget Announced June 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J6

56 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 76.18%

43 Design and build Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76.18%

23 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 708 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3556 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 46271

59 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0

55 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:50 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J6 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

54 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced June 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J6 may differ by country or region