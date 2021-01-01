Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J6: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy J6
Display
56
Performance
23
Battery
55
Camera
42
NanoReview score
45
Category Budget
Announced June 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J6
56

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18%
43

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.18%
23

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3556
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46271
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
55

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:50 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J6
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
54

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (301 votes)

