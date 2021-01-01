Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Display 54 Performance 26 Battery 54 Camera 46 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 182 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

54 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% Display tests RGB color space 95.3% PWM Not detected Response time 37.8 ms Contrast 1829:1 Max. Brightness 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

41 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 73.85%

26 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 308 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 810 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4320 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 66115

51 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI 1.0 OS size 9 GB

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J6 Plus Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

79 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 182 USD SAR (head) 0.805 W/kg SAR (body) 2.09 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J6 Plus may differ by country or region