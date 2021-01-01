Samsung Galaxy J7 Display 49 Performance 20 Battery 61 Camera 39 NanoReview score 39 Category Budget Announced June 2015 Release date June 2015 Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J7

49 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% Max. Brightness 494 nits

33 Design and build Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 69.49%

20 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Max. clock 1400 MHz GPU clock 550 MHz Memory RAM size 1.5 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 689 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3250 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 38479

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1 ROM TouchWiz UI

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:22 hr Talk (3G) 18:37 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J7 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.136 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

52 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 66 dB

Other Category Budget Announced June 2015 Release date June 2015 Launch price ~ 237 USD SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J7 may differ by country or region