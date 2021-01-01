Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J7: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J7

Display
49
Performance
20
Battery
61
Camera
39
NanoReview score
39
Category Budget
Announced June 2015
Release date June 2015
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J7
49

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
33

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
69.49%
20

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 1400 MHz
GPU clock 550 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
689
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3250
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38479
18

Software

Operating system Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz UI
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J7
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
52

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
66 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (40 votes)

