Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Display 49 Performance 21 Battery 66 Camera 40 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced March 2016 Release date April 2016 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)

49 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 72.56% Display tests PWM 238 Hz Response time 23 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 480 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

39 Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 72.56%

21 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 644 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3279 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 44833

43 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1) ROM Experience UI OS size 5.4 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:21 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:18 hr Talk (3G) 24:32 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 107th place

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J7 (2016) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2576 x 1932 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2016 Release date April 2016 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.465 W/kg SAR (body) 0.473 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J7 (2016) may differ by country or region