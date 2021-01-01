Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
Display
49
Performance
21
Battery
66
Camera
40
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced March 2016
Release date April 2016
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
49

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.56%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 23 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
480 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
39

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
72.56%
21

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
644
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3279
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44833
43

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
ROM Experience UI
OS size 5.4 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:18 hr
Talk (3G)
24:32 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J7 (2016)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2016
Release date April 2016
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.465 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J7 (2016) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (292 votes)

