Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
Display
59
Performance
23
Battery
69
Camera
44
NanoReview score
48
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specifications
59
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|257 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
Max. Brightness
479 nits
57
Design and build
|Height
|152.5 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.1%
23
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
687
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3309
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85544
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|6.1 GB
69
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:23 hr
Talk (3G)
26:29 hr
44
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
57
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
70
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.567 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J7 (2017) may differ by country or region