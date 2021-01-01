Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
Display
59
Performance
23
Battery
69
Camera
44
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced June 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
59

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Max. Brightness
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 152.5 mm (6 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.1%
23

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
687
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3309
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85544
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI
OS size 6.1 GB
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:23 hr
Talk (3G)
26:29 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J7 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
57

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.567 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J7 (2017) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (370 votes)

