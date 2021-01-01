Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo Display 50 Performance 22 Battery 55 Camera 39 NanoReview score 41 Category Budget Announced July 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 162 USD

50 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 69.84%

35 Design and build Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 69.84%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 858 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2754 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 47889

51 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM Samsung Experience

55 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J7 Neo Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced July 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 162 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

