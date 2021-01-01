Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo

Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
Display
50
Performance
22
Battery
55
Camera
39
NanoReview score
41
Category Budget
Announced July 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
50

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.84%
35

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
69.84%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
858
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2754
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
47889
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Samsung Experience
55

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J7 Neo
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J7 Neo may differ by country or region

