Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung Galaxy J8
Display
55
Performance
22
Battery
61
Camera
51
NanoReview score
47
Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy J8
55

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.58%
41

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.58%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
33
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3629
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56747
51

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J8
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.574 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.176 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy J8 may differ by country or region

