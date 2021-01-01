Samsung Galaxy J8
Display
55
Performance
22
Battery
61
Camera
51
NanoReview score
47
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
55
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.58%
41
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.58%
22
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
33
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3629
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56747
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
61
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
51
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.574 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.176 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
