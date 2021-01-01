Samsung Galaxy J8 Display 55 Performance 22 Battery 61 Camera 51 NanoReview score 47 Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 237 USD

55 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6 inches Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75.58%

41 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 75.58%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy J8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 33 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3629 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 56747

51 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI 2.0

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy J8 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 237 USD SAR (head) 0.574 W/kg SAR (body) 1.176 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

