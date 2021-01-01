Samsung Galaxy M01 Display 60 Performance 22 Battery 67 Camera 47 NanoReview score 49 Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD

60 Display Type PLS TFT Size 5.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 77.5%

48 Design and build Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 77.5%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 862 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3125 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 813 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76528 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 95944

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 10.3 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:45 hr

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M01 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M01 may differ by country or region