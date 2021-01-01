Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M01: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01
Display
60
Performance
22
Battery
67
Camera
47
NanoReview score
49
Category Budget
Announced June 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M01
60

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5%
48

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
77.5%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
862
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3125
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
95944
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 10.3 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:45 hr
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M01
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M01 may differ by country or region

