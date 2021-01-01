Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Display
59
Performance
17
Battery
51
Camera
43
NanoReview score
46
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
59
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.5%
Max. Brightness
428 nits
48
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
74.5%
17
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44441
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go
|OS size
|5.4 GB
51
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
43
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
|3G network
|B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800)
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M01 Core may differ by country or region