Samsung Galaxy M01s Display 60 Performance 24 Battery 67 Camera 50 NanoReview score 52 Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD

60 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 271 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%

52 Design and build Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%

24 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M01s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 400 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 777 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3456 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 140 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 827 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 74092

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.1

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:40 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M01s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M01s may differ by country or region