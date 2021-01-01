Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M01s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Display
60
Performance
24
Battery
67
Camera
50
NanoReview score
52
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M01s
60

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%
52

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.7%
24

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M01s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 400 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74092
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:40 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M01s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M01s may differ by country or region

