Samsung Galaxy M02

Samsung Galaxy M02
Display
54
Performance
16
Battery
72
Camera
43
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 88 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M02
54

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%
45

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
16

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 570 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
52978
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
43

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M02
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M02 may differ by country or region

