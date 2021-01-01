Samsung Galaxy M02
Display
54
Performance
16
Battery
72
Camera
43
NanoReview score
48
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 88 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M02
54
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
45
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
16
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
52978
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
72
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
43
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 88 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M02 may differ by country or region