Samsung Galaxy M04 Display 54 Performance 16 Battery 75 Camera 44 NanoReview score 49 Category Budget Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M04

54 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%

45 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%

16 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M04 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 165 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 953 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 104897

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI Core 4.1

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M04 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Budget Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M04 may differ by country or region