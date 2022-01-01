Samsung Galaxy M04
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.3%
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
953
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
104897
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M04 may differ by country or region