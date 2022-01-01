Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M04: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M04
Display
54
Performance
16
Battery
75
Camera
44
NanoReview score
49
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M04
54

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%
45

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.3%
16

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
953
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
104897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M04
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M04 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

