53 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.22 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.36% Max. Brightness 396 nits

49 Design and build Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.36%

23 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 705 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3646 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 45953

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:16 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:21 hr Talk (3G) 23:04 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M10 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2019 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.237 W/kg SAR (body) 1.532 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

