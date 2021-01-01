Samsung Galaxy M10
Display
53
Performance
23
Battery
61
Camera
46
NanoReview score
47
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M10
53
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.22 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.36%
Max. Brightness
396 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.36%
23
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
705
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3646
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
45953
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI
61
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
23:04 hr
46
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.237 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.532 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M10 may differ by country or region