Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
52
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
30
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884B
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
92793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97044
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI
|OS size
|10.7 GB
66
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
50
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25.58 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
56
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M10s may differ by country or region