Samsung Galaxy M10s Display 59 Performance 30 Battery 66 Camera 50 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M10s

59 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% Max. Brightness 450 nits

52 Design and build Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 85%

30 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884B Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1202 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3769 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 234 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 848 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 92793 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 97044

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI OS size 10.7 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:40 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M10s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25.58 mm Pixel size 1.34 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M10s may differ by country or region