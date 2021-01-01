Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M10s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M10s
Display
59
Performance
30
Battery
66
Camera
50
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M10s
59

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
52

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
30

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884B
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
92793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97044
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI
OS size 10.7 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:40 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M10s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25.58 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M10s may differ by country or region

