Samsung Galaxy M11 Display 57 Performance 22 Battery 84 Camera 55 Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD

57 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 93.4% Response time 40.5 ms Contrast 827:1 Max. Brightness 405 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 752 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3812 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 150 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 827 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 70133 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 90044

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 10.9 GB

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:55 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M11 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

77 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.3 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

