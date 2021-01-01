Samsung Galaxy M20 Display 62 Performance 30 Battery 79 Camera 48 NanoReview score 55 Category Budget Announced January 2019 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 162 USD

62 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.89% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 39.4 ms Contrast 1102:1 Max. Brightness 398 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.89%

30 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1317 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4101 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 275 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1007 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 105748 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 103989

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 13.5 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:20 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:59 hr Talk (3G) 32:43 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M20 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 31 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

67 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 10 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82.3 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2019 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M20 may differ by country or region