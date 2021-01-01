Samsung Galaxy M20
Display
62
Performance
30
Battery
79
Camera
48
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M20
62
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.89%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|Contrast
|1102:1
Max. Brightness
398 nits
48
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.89%
30
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1317
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4101
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1007
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
105748
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103989
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
67
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
78
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.3 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M20 may differ by country or region