Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20
Display
62
Performance
30
Battery
79
Camera
48
NanoReview score
55
Category Budget
Announced January 2019
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M20
62

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.89%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 39.4 ms
Contrast 1102:1
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.89%
30

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1317
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4101
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1007
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
105748
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103989
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M20
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
67

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 10
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.3 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2019
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (263 votes)

