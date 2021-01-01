Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M22: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M22

Samsung Galaxy M22
Display
67
Performance
34
Battery
78
Camera
67
NanoReview score
62
Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M22
67

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 274 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Max. Brightness
589 nits
48

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
34

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1222
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M22
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M22 may differ by country or region

