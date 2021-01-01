Samsung Galaxy M22 Display 67 Performance 34 Battery 78 Camera 67 NanoReview score 62 Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 274 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Max. Brightness 589 nits

48 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

34 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 287 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1222

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M22 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M22 may differ by country or region