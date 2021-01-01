Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M30: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30
Display
67
Performance
38
Battery
86
Camera
57
NanoReview score
61
Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M30
67

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
635 nits
52

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
38

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2166 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4163
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107470
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
32:16 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M30
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 10
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
69.4 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (210 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy M20 or Samsung Galaxy M30
2. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Samsung Galaxy M30
3. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Samsung Galaxy M30
4. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Samsung Galaxy M30
5. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Samsung Galaxy M30
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy M30
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M30
8. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Samsung Galaxy M30
9. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy M30
10. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Samsung Galaxy M30
11. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy M30
12. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Samsung Galaxy M30

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish