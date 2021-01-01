Samsung Galaxy M30 Display 67 Performance 38 Battery 86 Camera 57 NanoReview score 61 Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 635 nits

52 Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors - Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%

38 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2166 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4163 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 107470

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 13.5 GB

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:02 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:44 hr Talk (3G) 32:16 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 34th place

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M30 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 10 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 69.4 dB

SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

