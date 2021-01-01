Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M30s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Display
71
Performance
39
Battery
90
Camera
62
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M30s
71

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4%
PWM 118 Hz
Response time 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
39

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1693
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5946
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169384
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2
OS size 13.5 GB
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
35:29 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M30s
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M30s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (516 votes)

