Samsung Galaxy M30s Display 71 Performance 39 Battery 90 Camera 62 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD

71 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 98.4% PWM 118 Hz Response time 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 634 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

39 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1693 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5946 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 322 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1202 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 106753 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 169384 AnTuTu Android Results - 300th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2 OS size 13.5 GB

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:13 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:32 hr Talk (3G) 35:29 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 11th place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M30s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M30s may differ by country or region