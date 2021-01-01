Samsung Galaxy M30s
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|PWM
|118 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
39
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1693
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5946
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169384
AnTuTu Android Results - 300th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2
|OS size
|13.5 GB
90
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
35:29 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 11th place
62
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
78
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M30s may differ by country or region