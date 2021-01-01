Samsung Galaxy M31s Display 73 Performance 44 Battery 87 Camera 74 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M31s

73 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.46 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% PWM 125 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 593 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

53 Design and build Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

44 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 342 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1260 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 183559 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 258th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.1 OS size 21.6 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Full charging time 1:38 hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M31s Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network HSDPA B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3) 5G support No

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 262 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M31s may differ by country or region