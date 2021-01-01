Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M31s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s
Display
73
Performance
44
Battery
87
Camera
74
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M31s
73

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2%
PWM 125 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
44

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183559
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1
OS size 21.6 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M31s
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network HSDPA B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3)
5G support No
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M31s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (300 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M40
2. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M30s
3. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A71
5. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Xiaomi Poco X2
6. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31
7. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M21
9. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A41
10. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A31

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish