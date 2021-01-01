Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Display
54
Performance
52
Battery
85
Camera
59
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 263 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
54

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
55

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
52

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1652
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
OS size 22.8 GB
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M32 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B26(850), B28(700), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M32 5G may differ by country or region

