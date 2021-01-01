Samsung Galaxy M40 Display 64 Performance 45 Battery 71 Camera 61 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced June 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 237 USD

64 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

51 Design and build Height 155.3 mm (6.11 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

45 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2339 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6207 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 482 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 986 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 177473 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 228825 AnTuTu Ranking - 205th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M40 Main camera Matrix 32 megapixels Image resolution 6500 x 4920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 237 USD SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M40 may differ by country or region